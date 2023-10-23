Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 62.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $147,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Down 2.0 %

KAI opened at $222.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day moving average of $210.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.54 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

