Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $238,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

