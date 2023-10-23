Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.