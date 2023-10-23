Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WABC stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.71% and a return on equity of 25.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

