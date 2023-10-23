Inspire Investing LLC Sells 757 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $54.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.