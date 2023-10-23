Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

