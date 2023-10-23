InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of InterDigital worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in InterDigital by 2,168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 330,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 289,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,199,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,214 shares of company stock valued at $347,454. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDCC opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

