Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.69 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 224,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 491,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

