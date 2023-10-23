Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,444 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 214.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

