iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

