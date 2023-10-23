iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 210.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 254,366 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $83.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

