iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $40,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $83.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

