iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $88.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.38.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

