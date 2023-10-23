Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $64.23 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,928,000 after acquiring an additional 104,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,072,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

