KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 20,132 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,697,363.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,393,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,175,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,697,363.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,393,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,175,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

