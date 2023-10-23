KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 45,812 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,812 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $15.53 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,598,000 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.