KBC Group NV Has $286,000 Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at $11,394,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 700.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 288,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LZB opened at $29.23 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.10.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

