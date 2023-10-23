KBC Group NV Has $321,000 Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $587,140 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.