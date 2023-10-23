KBC Group NV Has $391,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $65.08 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

