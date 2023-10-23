KBC Group NV Has $420,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $96.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $3,658,975. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

