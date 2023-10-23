KBC Group NV Sells 118 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $90.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.92.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

