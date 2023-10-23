KBC Group NV Sells 1,238 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American States Water by 176.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $77.33 on Monday. American States Water has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

