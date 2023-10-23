KBC Group NV Sells 367,073 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,073 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp Trading Down 6.3 %

KEY opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

