Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $715.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

