Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

