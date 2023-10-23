Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.83 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.