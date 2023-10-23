Keybank National Association OH Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FMX opened at $100.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

