Keybank National Association OH Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 131,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $71.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

