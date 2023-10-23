Keybank National Association OH Has $3.60 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,248,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $400.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.90 and a 200-day moving average of $395.30. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

