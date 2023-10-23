Keybank National Association OH Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $124.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.42 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

