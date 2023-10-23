Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,190 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.82 and a 200 day moving average of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $217.70 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

