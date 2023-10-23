Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

GE opened at $106.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

View Our Latest Report on GE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.