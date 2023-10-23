Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

