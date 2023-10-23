Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 2.98% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBF opened at $98.09 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.