Keybank National Association OH Sells 971 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.20 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

