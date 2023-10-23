Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in HP were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.01 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

