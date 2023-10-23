KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 9th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.31. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

