Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys Shares of 8,078 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.