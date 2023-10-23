Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KBR were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $3,551,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 71.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -58.06%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

