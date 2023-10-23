Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

