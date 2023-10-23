Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,250 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $190.45 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $211.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day moving average is $186.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
