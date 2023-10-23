Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,250 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $190.45 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $211.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day moving average is $186.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 75.18%. The company had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

