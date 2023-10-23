Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 175 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in FirstService were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 41.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.07.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

