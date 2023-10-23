Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,350 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,654.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.25. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

