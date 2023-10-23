Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.