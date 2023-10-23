Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.64 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $95.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lakeland Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,820 shares of company stock worth $415,266. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.