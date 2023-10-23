Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $600.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $648.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $354.97 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

