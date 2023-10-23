Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lear by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,876,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,781,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

