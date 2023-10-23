Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Lear worth $25,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.01.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $416,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

