Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,135 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 106,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

