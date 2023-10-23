Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.
Localiza Rent a Car Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.
About Localiza Rent a Car
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Localiza Rent a Car
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.